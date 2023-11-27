Hardik Pandya traded to MI, Cameron Green moves to RCB

Hardik Pandya traded to MI, Cameron Green moves to RCB

Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees (Source: X/@IPL)

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially traded to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians. The official website of IPL confirmed the same on November 27. Notably, Pandya led Gujarat Titans to IPL finals in the last two seasons. Besides, MI have traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees.

Why does this story matter?

Pandya is one of the most celebrated all-rounders going around. His stocks have skyrocketed since joining GT in 2022. The all-rounder aced the leadership role as the Titans clinched the title in their inaugural season before finishing second to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023. Owing to the same, Pandya's switch to his former franchise is a shocker.

Decoding the all-cash deal involving Pandya

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pandya is set to return to MI. However, the Titans named him in their official list of retained players on November 26. A day later, the IPL website confirmed that Pandya has moved to his former franchise. Though the retention list of all 10 teams is confirmed, the trading window is open till December 12.

Decoding Pandya and Green's fees

Notably, GT picked Pandya for a whooping sum of Rs. 15 crore in the players draft prior to the 2022 IPL auction. Hence, he has moved to MI for the same price. Meanwhile, Green was bought for a hefty sum of Rs. 17.5 crore from MI in the 2023 auction. RCB have dished out the same out to get his services.

Pandya played seven seasons for MI

Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 for MI. Having served the franchise for seven seasons, the Indian all-rounder amassed 1,476 runs from 92 matches at an average of 27.33 (SR: 153.91). He also owns 42 wickets with the best match haul of 3/20. MI didn't retain Pandya for the 2022 edition. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard were their picks.

His stats for GT and in IPL

In his two seasons at Titans, Pandya racked up 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65. His strike rate read 133.49. Pandya claimed 11 wickets with the ball. Overall, Pandya owns 2,309 IPL runs at 30.38. He has slammed 10 fifties with the best of 91. Notably, he has smacked 125 sixes. He owns 53 scalps in the IPL at 33.26.

Green did well for MI

Green justified his price tag with his sensational performance in his debut IPL season. He finished the season with 452 runs from 16 IPL games at 50.22. Moreover, his strike rate was 160.28. The tally includes two fifties and a ton. With his right-arm pace, he returned with six wickets though his economy of 9.5 was on the higher side.