2023 WC: Decoding Rohit Sharma's stellar numbers in first powerplay

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:48 pm Nov 20, 202301:48 pm

Rohit Sharma scored 401 first-powerplay runs in 2023 WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India fell short of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup title, having lost to Australia in the final. It was indeed a heartbreak for the Men in Blue as they had won all their games in their run to the summit clash. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the team from the front with his fiery batting. Here are his numbers in the first powerplay.

401 runs in the powerplay

Of the 597 runs Rohit scored in the tournament, 401 came in the first powerplay (1-10). He went after the bowlers from the outset and made maximum utilization of the field restrictions. No other batter even managed 270 runs in this phase. Rohit struck as many as 24 maximums in the first 10 overs as his strike rate in this phase was 135.01.

India nailed the powerplay overs

Rohit's fiery batting at the top gave India fiery starts in most games. As per ESPNcricinfo, India's average run rate in the first powerplay was 6.97, the most for any team in the tournament. The Men in Blue crossed the 75-run mark six times in the first 10 overs. India's best powerplay score came against Afghanistan as they finished at 94/0.

Five dismissals in the powerplay

As Rohit was more focused on playing attacking cricket rather than staying for long, he was dismissed in the first powerplay as many as five times. Though he scored 40 or more in nine of the 11 games, he could manage just three fifties and a hundred. In the final, he made a 31-ball 47 before falling to Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over.

Second-highest strike rate in a WC edition

While Rohit finished the 2023 WC with 597 runs at 54.27, his strike rate of 125.95 is the second-highest among batters with 450-plus runs in a WC edition. Only AB de Villiers (144.31 in 2015) is ahead of him in this regard. Rohit also displaced Kane Williamson (578 in 2019) as the captain with the most runs in a WC edition.

Here are his WC numbers

Having played 28 WC games, Rohit boasts 1,575 runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), and Virat Kohli (1,795) own more runs in the competition. Rohit's average of 60.57 is the highest among the aforementioned names. He also owns the most tons in WC history (7). The tally also includes six fifties.

Here are his overall numbers

Rohit has now raced to 10,709 ODI runs, averaging 49.12. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (50) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 55 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. 2,047 of his ODI runs have come while leading the team.