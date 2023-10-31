Sachin Tendulkar vs Ricky Ponting: Their ODI World Cup stats

Oct 31, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in ODI World Cups

Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are two of the all-time batting legends. The two batters ruled the roost for decades by piling up runs across all formats. Both the legends have sensational records in the ODI World Cup. While Tendulkar leads the race in terms of runs in the competition, Ponting isn't far behind. Here we decode their stats in ODI World Cups.

A look at Sachin Tendulkar's ODI World Cup numbers

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95. The Indian batting legend owns a strike rate of 88.98 while slamming 15 fifties, which is the highest by any batter in the competition. Tendulkar also hammered six centuries, which is also the joint second-most by a batter in this competition.

Decoding Ricky Ponting's ODI World Cup stats

Ponting is Australia's highest run-scorer and also the second-highest run-getter in the ICC Cricket World Cup overall. He compiled 1,743 runs at an average of 45.86 while hammering five centuries and six fifties in the competition. The former Australian captain owns a strike rate of 79.95. Ponting played a crucial role in their three World Cup-winning campaigns in (1999, 2003, and 2007).

Most centuries in the ODI World Cup

Current India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his seventh ODI World Cup century in the ongoing event. He surpassed Tendulkar's record of six centuries. Australian opener David Warner also amassed six centuries in the competition, matching the Indian legend. Ponting has hammered five tons along with former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara. They both are in third position with five centuries in the tournament.

Most runs for India in ODI World Cup

Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in ODI World Cups. He is the only batter to cross the 2,000-run threshold. At this point, Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cups for India with 1,384 runs. Rohit is just behind with 1,376 runs in the tournament. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (1,006) is the only other player with 1,000-plus runs.

Most runs for Australia in ODI World Cup

Ponting has been sensational in the ODI World Cup and is the leading run-scorer for Australia. Warner, with 1,405 runs in the competition, has emerged in second position. The veteran opener has surpassed Adam Gilchrist, who owns 1,085 runs. These three are the only Australian batters with 1,000-plus runs in the ODI World Cup. Steve Smith owns 995 runs in the competition.

Most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition

Tendulkar hammered 673 runs in the 2003 ODI World Cup, the most runs a batter has scored in a single edition of the tournament. Australia's Matthew Hayden, who slammed 659 runs in the 2007 ODI World Cup, is placed in the second position. Rohti amassed 648 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup and is placed third in this regard.

Most POTM awards in the World Cup

Tendulkar owns the most Player of the Match awards in the ODI World Cup. He has amassed nine POTM awards in 45 World Cup matches. Rohit has emerged to second position with seven POTM awards after his gritty knock against England in the last match. Australian legendary pacer Glenn McGrath is in third position with six POTM awards from 39 ODI World Cup matches.

Most fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups

Tendulkar owns 21 fifty-plus scores (6+15) in the ODI World Cup, the most by any batter. Kohli (3+9), Sangakkara (5+7), Rohit (7+5), and Shakib Al Hasan (2+10) have slammed 12 fifty-plus scores each and are in the second position. Ponting, with 11 fifty-plus scores (5+6) in the ODI World Cup, is in third position.