Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi's Himmat Singh slams career-best 132*

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:30 pm Dec 03, 202301:30 pm

This was Himmat's sixth List A century.

Delhi batter Himmat Singh smoked a valiant century against Chandigarh in the Round 6 Match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was an innings of character from the youngster as Delhi suffered a top-order collapse in the duel. Himmat returned with a career-best 132* off 100 balls, a knock laced with 10 boundaries and six maximums. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Himmat

Batting first at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Delhi were off to a torrid start and lost four wickets inside 80 runs. Himmat, who arrived to bat at number five, joined forces with Lakshay Thareja (66*) and the duo rescued Delhi with an unbeaten 199-run stand for the fifth wicket. Their brilliance meant Delhi posted a strong total (279/4) on the board.

Third fifty-plus score this season

This was Himmat's maiden century this season and the third 50-plus score. His previous scores in the competition read: 80, 35, 1, 52*, and 16. With 316 runs at an astronomical average of 105.33, Himmat is Delhi's leading run-getter this season. He occupies the sixth spot in the overall batting chart of VHT 2023.

A look at his stats

Himmat has been impressive throughout his List A career as he has now raced to 1,749 runs in 50 game with an impressive average of around 48. While this was his sixth ton in the format, the tally also includes eight fifties. Meanwhile, his previous highest score in the List A format was 126*.