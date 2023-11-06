Najmul Hossain Shanto smashes his career-best World Cup score: Stats

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto ended his run drought by smashing a valiant half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Delhi. Shanto shared a century-plus stand along with Shakib Al Hasan after Bangladesh were reduced to 41/2 while chasing 280. The former made a memorable comeback by setting the tone for Bangladesh's chase. Bangladesh eventually won by three wickets.

Shanto smashed a 101-ball 90

Shanto joined Litton in the middle after Hasan departed for just 14 runs on the board. Although Litton departed soon, Shanto's partnership with Shakib took the match away from Sri Lanka. The former went on to smash 90 off 101 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours. This was his best score in ODI World Cups. Shanto has two half-centuries in the tournament.

Shanto completes 1,000 ODI runs

While batting in the chase, Shanto attained another feat. He became the 24th Bangladesh batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat with his fifth run during the chase. Shanto has been impressive in the 50-over format. He reached the 1,000-run mark in 37 ODI innings. He now has nine 50+ scores in the format (two tons).

Bangladesh's only 100+ partnership in WC 2023

Shanto shared a 169-run stand with Shakib, the only 100+ partnership for Bangladesh in World Cup 2023. The previous highest stand for Bangladesh in the tournament was 97 runs between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shanto.