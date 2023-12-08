Tottenham Hotspur script these unwanted Premier League records: Details

Tottenham are winless in the last five Premier League fixtures (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 at home against West Ham on matchday 15 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Cristian Romero handed Spurs the early lead in the 11th minute but second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse saw the Hammers bag all three points. With this defeat, Tottenham are winless in the last five games in the PL. Here are the unwanted records scripted.

Tottenham register unique unwanted Premier League stats

As per Opta, Tottenham became the first team in PL history to score first in five consecutive games and win none of them (D1, L4). They are also the first team to lose three back-to-back home matches in the league despite scoring the first goal in all three matches. Spurs won their last PL game back on October 28 against Crystal Palace (2-1).

A look at the match summary

Romero gave Tottenham the dream start as he headed home from Pedro Porro's corner-kick in the 11th minute. Tottenham kept pushing for the second as West Ham were firmly on the backfoot. In the second half, Bowen equalized for the visitors against the run of play from a quick counter-attack. Later, Richarlison and Porro squandered their chances before Ward-Prowse scored the winner.

Tottenham drop to fifth spot in the PL standings

Tottenham are winless in their last five PL matches and that has majorly affected their exceptional start to the season. Hence, they have dropped down to the fifth spot with 27 points after 15 matches, registering eight wins and three draws. Spurs are three points below fourth-placed Manchester City. While Arsenal (36), Liverpool (34) and Aston Villa (32) form the top three.

Tottenham were unbeaten in their first ten PL games

Tottenham haven't won their last five PL games which include defeats against Chelsea, Wolves, Aston Villa and now West Ham while drawing against Manchester City. Before this, Tottenham were unbeaten in the first 10 fixtures of the PL this season. Spurs had registered 26 points from their first 10 games (W8, D2), this was their best-ever start in PL history.

Tottenham attain this sorry stat

As per Squawka, the Lillywhites have now dropped more points from winning positions than any other team in Europe's top seven divisions so far this season. In total, they have dropped 16 points this season in the PL.

A look at Tottenham's attack and defensive numbers

Tottenham have scored 29 goals in 15 matches in the PL this season while conceding 22 goals. Among the top five teams in the PL standings right now, Tottenham have netted the least goals while conceding the most. Heung-min Son is Tottenham's highest goal-scorer with nine goals this season while James Maddison leads the assists charts for Spurs with five assists.

What next for Spurs?

Tottenham have a comparatively easy round of PL fixtures on paper in December. They will next face Newcastle United at home on December 10 (10:00pm IST) followed by an away fixture against Nottingham Forest on December 16 (1:30am IST). Spurs will host Everton on December 23 (8:30pm) before traveling to face Brighton on December 29 (1:00am). Spurs will host Bournemouth on December 31 (7:30pm).