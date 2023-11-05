Bruno Fernandes completes 200 appearances for Manchester United: Key stats

1/11

Sports 4 min read

Bruno Fernandes completes 200 appearances for Manchester United: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:54 am Nov 05, 202302:54 am

Bruno Fernandes has scored 67 goals for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@B_Fernandes8)

Bruno Fernandes accomplished 200 appearances for Manchester United in their 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. The Portuguese midfielder scored a stoppage-time winner helping United extend their winning run against the Cottagers. The win helped United claim a massive three points. Fernandes scored his 67th goal for the club while making 135 appearances in the Premier League. Here we decode his stats.

2/11

Why does this story matter?

Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 signing a £68m deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP. Since joining the club, he has become one of the bright lights for the Red Devils even in their days of sorrow. Fernandes has become the captain recently, taking up added responsibility other than mustering goals and assists. He has been one of the most consistent players for United.

3/11

Breaking down his goals for Manchester United

Fernandes has featured in 200 appearances for United scoring 67 goals while providing 55 assists. In 135 Premier League matches, he owns 47 goals. Fernandes has netted four goals in 16 Champions League games, besides scoring nine goals in 24 Europa League games. He returned with five goals in 14 FA Cup fixtures, while netting twice in 10 Carabao Cup matches.

4/11

Breaking down his Premier League stats

Fernandes has made a significant presence in the Premier League. Out of his 47 goals, 16 have been penalties. He has made 35 assists so far. Fernandes has clocked 378 shots with 148 of them on target. He has smashed the woodwork 15 times. He has missed 27 big chances, besides creating a whopping 76. He has provided 84 through balls.

5/11

What about his assists?

Besides his 35 Premier League assists, Fernandes owns eight assists in the Champions League. He owns another 8 assists in the Europa League. Besides, Fernandes has two assists each in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

6/11

Season-wise breakdown of his Premier League stats

Fernandes featured in 18 matches in the 2019-20 PL season, netting eight goals (A7). He played 37 matches in the 2020-21 season while scoring 18 goals (A12). Fernandes returned with 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances in the 2021-22 PL season. In 37 matches last season, he slammed home eight goals and managed 8 assists. In 2023-24, he has three goals (A2).

7/11

Fernandes had a solid 2020-21 PL campaign: Decoding his stats

As mentioned, Fernandes played 37 matches in 2020-21 (G18 A12). As per Opta, Fernandes created 95 chances while scoring nine penalties. He struck 84 shots (excluding blocks), out of which 51 were on target. The Portuguese completed 1,653 passes out of 2,111 clocking 78.3% passing accuracy. He made 57 tackles, completed 24 take-ons and won 131 ground and 16 aerial duels.

8/11

Bruno Fernandes attains this feat

As per Squawka, Fernandes has been directly involved in 33 more goals than any other Manchester United player since the Portuguese international has made his debut for the club. He has scored four stoppage-time goals. Overall, he owns 122 goal involvements for the Red Devils (67 goals + 55 assists). Marcus Rashford is his closest rival with 89 goal involvement since Fernandes' debut.

9/11

Two stoppage-time goals against Fulham

Fernandes' last two stoppage-time goals for Manchester United have come against Fulham surprisingly in 2023. The first time it happened was in March last season in the 90+6' (FA Cup). Whereas this time in November in the 90+1'.

10/11

Fernandes surpassed this United legend with a goal versus Fulham

With 67 goals in 200 appearances for Manchester United, Fernandes has surpassed former striker Dwight Yorke, who had netted 66 goals for the club in 152 matches. 20 players have scored more goals for United than the Portuguese midfielder.

11/11

Fernandes has only won the Carabao Cup with United

Fernandes has been a stalwart at Old Trafford. Even during this tough time, he has been the most consistent player. He won the Carabao Cup last season beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final. He finished runners-up in the 2022-23 FA Cup and 2020-21 UEL.