Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal outclass Bournemouth 4-0, maintain unbeaten run

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:36 pm Sep 30, 202309:36 pm

Arsenal have registered five wins and two draws in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal thumped Bournemouth 4-0 to maintain their unbeaten run on matchday seven of the 2023-24 Premier League. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Ben White were enough for Mikel Arteta's men to thwart Bournemouth at home. Arsenal are now unbeaten in the first seven league matches with five wins and two draws. Momentarily, they are in second place in the standings.

Arsenal achieved this Premier League feat

This is only the third time Arsenal have registered wins in their first three Premier League away matches in a season. They previously achieved this feat in 2004-05 and 2013-14 season. This was Arsenal's 650th win in the Premier League. They are the second most successful team in the league in terms of wins. Only, Manchester United with 729 wins are ahead of them.

Bukayo Saka has been sensational for Arsenal

Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 17th minute. He has now either scored or assisted in each of his last six games for Arsenal in all competitions. As per Squawka, he scored his second-headed goal in the Premier League. His first league-headed goal was against Sheffield United in 2020. This is Saka's 43rd goal for Arsenal in all competitions.

Havertz breaks the duck

Havertz finally found the net for the Gunners though it was from the penalty spot. Previously, he had played six league matches but failed to score. However, against Bournemouth, he opened his account for Arsenal. He scored his 20th Premier League goal from 98 matches.