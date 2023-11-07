Chelsea end Tottenham's Premier League 2023-24 unbeaten streak: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:15 am Nov 07, 202304:15 am

Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Tottenham (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have ended Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten streak with a smashing 4-1 win on matchday 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League. A hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson and a goal from Cole Palmer were enough to secure a win over London rivals. Dejan Kulusevki scored the only goal for Tottenham as they were reduced to nine men with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie getting sent off.

Cristian Romero scripts this unwanted record

As per Opta, Argentine centre-back Romero has been sent off four times in all competitions for Tottenham since the start of the 2021-22 season. He has heard more marching orders than any other player in the Premier League in that period. Although he has been incredible in defence this season, he often loses concentration and makes these rash challenges sabotaging his team.

Chelsea equal this unique PL record against Tottenham

With this win, Chelsea have registered 15 away Premier League wins against Tottenham, matching Manchester United's record tally. However, the Blues have scored more away goals against Spurs in this competition than any other team (55 goals). Mauricio Pochettino's men have won their last three away matches in the Premier League this season (Fulham, Burnley and Tottenham).

Fourth instance of two red cards for Tottenham in PL

As per Squawka, Tottenham have had two men sent off in a PL match for the fourth time. The first time this happened was against Everton in 2001 followed by Stoke in 2008. They were also down to nine men against Bournemouth (2019), most recently.

First ever hat-trick for Nicolas Jackson

Jackson scored his first-ever hat-trick that too in the Premier League in a London Derby against Tottenham away from home. He has scored six goals for Chelsea this season, five of them have come in the PL. As per Squawka, he became the third Chelsea player to score a PL hat-trick against Spurs following Tore Andre Flo (1997) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (2002).

Ange Postecoglou's stunning streak comes to an end

Ange Postecoglou was unbeaten in his last 53 home league games as a manager while being unbeaten in the PL since joining Spurs. However, Pochettino's Chelsea ended Postecoglou and Tottenham's unbeaten run.

How did the match panned out?

Tottenham were in the lead within six minutes courtesy of Kulusevski's goal. They scored the second but it was ruled out before Chelsea saw two of their goals getting ruled out. Later, Romero was sent off and Palmer slotted home the subsequent penalty. The second half saw Udogie hearing marching orders before Jackson registered his first-ever hat-trick to end Tottenham's unbeaten streak.

Tottenham drop down to second spot, Chelsea in 10th position

With their maiden PL defeat in this campaign, Tottenham have dropped down to second position with 26 points. Reigning champions Manchester City have regained their top spot with 27 points after 11 matches in the league. Meanwhile Liverpool and Arsenal with 24 points each form the top four. On the other hand, Chelsea have climbed up to 10th position, registering their fourth win.