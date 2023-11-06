Liverpool earn a dramatic last-gasp draw versus Luton Town: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:33 am Nov 06, 2023

It was an emotional moment for Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped back in Colombia

Luis Diaz scored in the fifth minute of injury time as Liverpool held Luton Town 1-1 on matchday 11 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. It was an emotional moment for Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped back in Colombia. Diaz's father remains missing as he lifted his shirt to show a message of "freedom for Papa". Here we present the key stats.

Liverpool are third in the ongoing season with 24 points from 11 matches. Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last four league games, are three points behind leaders and champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, Luton are are 17th with six points collected so first.