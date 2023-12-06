Taijul Islam becomes second Bangladesh bowler with this record

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Taijul Islam becomes second Bangladesh bowler with this record

By Parth Dhall 03:34 pm Dec 06, 202303:34 pm

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has completed 150 wickets in Test cricket at home. He accomplished this milestone on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Taijul has become only the second bowler to complete 150 Test wickets in home conditions. The Bangladesh spinner achieved this feat with his first wicket. Here are the key stats.

2/4

Taijul achieves this feat

As mentioned, Taijul has become only the second Bangladesh bowler to complete 150 Test wickets at home. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads this tally with 159 scalps in this regard. Taijul and Shakib are the only two Bangladesh bowlers with over 100 wickets in the format in home conditions. Mehidy Hasan Miraz follows Taijul with 91 scalps.

3/4

31st Test on home soil

Playing his 31st Test on home soil, the 31-year-old has raced to 150 wickets at over 27. Nine of his 12 Test fifers have come at home. Taijul played his third Test against NZ as he now owns over 13 wickets against them.

4/4

Taijul took 10 wickets in 1st Test

Taijul was the Player of the Match as Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand in the series opener in Sylhet. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a six-wicket haul in the second. His 6/75 in the final innings are now the third-best Test figures by a Bangladesh bowler against New Zealand.