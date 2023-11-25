Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Summary and stats of round two

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:29 pm Nov 25, 2023

Chahar claimed a six-wicket haul (Source: X/@ICC)

The Round 2 matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season, which took place on Saturday (November 25), witnessed some sensational knocks and scintillating spells. The likes of Hyderabad, Karnataka, Delhi, and Rajasthan claimed massive victories. Deepak Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and KS Bharat are among the prominent names to make a mark. Here are further details.

Bharat, Hebbar shine in Andhra's win (Group D)

Bharat slammed a 108-ball 117* while Ashwin Hebbar finished with 103* against Arunachal Pradesh. The duo complimented each other brilliantly as they stitched a partnership of 226* runs. Their brilliance meant Andhra comfortably chased down the 235-run target in only 34.1 overs to register their first win this season. With this knock, Bharat surpassed 2,000 runs (2,087) in 66 List A matches.

Sixth century for Sai Sudharsan (Group E)

Sai Sudharsan was the lone warrior for Tamil Nadu against Goa as he slammed 125 runs, helping Tamil Nadu post 296/8 while batting first. The 22-year-old has been on a run-scoring spree as he hammered his sixth List A century in 20 matches. His average is 68-plus. In reply, Goa were bundled out for 263 and lost the duel by 33 runs.

9th ton from the blade of Easwaran's bat (Group E)

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 141 against Baroda, helping his team post 314/8. With this knock, he has raced to 3,773 List A runs, averaging 46-plus. He registered his ninth century, besides also owning 22 half-centuries under his belt. Baroda were bundled out for 219 in reply as Bengal recorded their second win on the trot.

Devdutt Padikkal completes 1,500 List A runs (Group C)

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal smoked a brilliant 117 against Uttarakhand. He has now raced to 1,598 runs in 27 List A games, averaging over a staggering 74. This was his seventh hundred in List A cricket as Karnataka posted 284/7. In reply, Uttarakhand never got going and suffered a massive defeat in the rain-curtailed affair. Vasuki Koushik starred with figures worth 4/31.

Career-best six-wicket haul for Chahar (Group D)

Deepak Chahar took a career-best 6/41 as Rajasthan bundled out Gujarat for 128. This was Chahar's second fifer in List A cricket as his previous best figures read 5/27. The pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to 82 List A wickets, averaging 27-plus. Deepak Hooda's 76* helped Rajasthan win the game by five wickets. His 14th List A fifty powered him to 2,600 runs at 39.39.

Here are the other key results

Rajat Patidar's 27-ball 70 meant Madhya Pradesh beat Nagaland by nine wickets, chasing down 133 in just 9.5 overs. Kedar Jadhav's 74 helped Maharashtra beat Services by six wickets as the side chased down 289. Hyderabad beat Manipur by five wickets as skipper Gahlaut Rahul Singh starred with a fiery 70-run knock. Mumbai beat Sikkim by seven wickets after bundling them out for 89.