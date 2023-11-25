Vijay Hazare Trophy: Deepak Chahar claims career-best six-wicket haul

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Deepak Chahar claims career-best six-wicket haul

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:53 am Nov 25, 202311:53 am

This was his second fifer in List A cricket (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar took a sensational six-wicket haul as Rajasthan bundled out Gujarat for 128 in the Round 2 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The right-arm pacer made the ball talk and returned with a career-best 6/41 in 10 overs. He took a solitary wicket in the powerplay overs before cleaning up the lower order. Here are his stats.

2/2

A sensational spell from Chahar

Chahar made his first strike in the fifth over as he dismissed veteran opener Priyank Panchal for three. He then ran through the lower order, dismissing the bottom five batters. Notably, he dismissed opposition skipper Chintan Gaja for a duck, denting Gujarat even further. His brilliance meant Gujarat could only survive 29 overs and were folded for 128.