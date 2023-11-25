India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 predictions

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Nov 25, 2023

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

India and Australia will meet in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (November 26). The series opener went down to the wire as the Aussies would be gutted after failing to defend 208. Though the Indian batters looked solid, there is room for improvement in the bowling department. Here is the preview of the second game.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 27 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 16 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only four out of the 11 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. A balanced surface is expected with help for spinners. India have played thrice here, winning twice.

Fearless approach helped India

The inexperienced Indian batting line-up played fearlessly in the opener as the Aussie bowlers struggled to contain runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan slammed fifties. For Australia, Josh Inglis starred with a blistering hundred. Steve Smith also scored a fifty. Bowlers across both camps had a hard time. Spinners will have the onus to step up in the middle overs.

Key numbers on offer

Suryakumar has been in sensational form in T20Is with 513 runs this year at 57. He has hammered four fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 22 wickets from 16 matches at 22. Matthew Wade averages 51.28 against India in T20Is. Inglis smashed the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia in the opener (47 balls).

A look at the probable XIs

India probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna. Australia probable XI: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

Dream11 team predictions

Dream11 team prediction (option 1): Josh Inglis (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tim David, Matthew Wade, Rinku Singh, Tanveer Sangha, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff. Dream11 team prediction (option 2): Josh Inglis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tanveer Sangha, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Jason Behrendorff.

