Hardik Pandya: Decoding his IPL stats for Mumbai Indians

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Hardik Pandya: Decoding his IPL stats for Mumbai Indians

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:06 am Nov 25, 202309:06 am

Pandya served MI for seven seasons (Source: X/@IPL)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hardik Pandya is set to leave Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and return to his former team Mumbai Indians (MI). It will probably be the biggest player trade in the tournament's history. Pandya, who powered GT to IPL finals in the last two seasons, served MI for seven seasons. Here are his stats for the franchise.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Pandya is one of the most celebrated all-rounders going around. His consistency has gone even further up since joining GT in 2022. The all-rounder aced the leadership role as the Titans clinched the title in their inaugural season before finishing second to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023. Owing to the same, Pandya's switch to his former franchise is indeed a shocker.

3/6

Pandya played seven seasons for MI

Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 for MI. Having served the franchise for seven seasons, the Indian all-rounder amassed 1,476 runs from 92 matches at an average of 27.33 (SR: 153.91). He also owns 42 wickets with the best match haul of 3/20. MI didn't retain Pandya for the 2022 edition. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard were their picks.

4/6

Why MI did not retain Pandya?

Fitness issues meant Pandya was not at his best in 2020 and 2021. He mostly operated a specialist batter in these two seasons due to his lower-back issues. In the 2020 IPL edition, he racked up just 281 runs at 35.12. He mustered only 127 runs in the 2021 IPL season. Pandya was not bowling much due to his back problems.

5/6

His overall stats in IPL

In his two seasons at Titans, Pandya racked up 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65. His strike rate read 133.49. Pandya claimed 11 wickets. Overall, Pandya owns 2,309 runs at 30.38. He has slammed 10 fifties with the best of 91. Notably, he has smacked 125 sixes. He owns 53 scalps in the IPL at 33.26.

6/6

His overall stats in T20 cricket

The all-rounder has so far featured in 244 T20 matches, having racked up 4,425 at 29.50 with his strike rate being 139.01. The tally includes 17 fifties. With his right-arm pace, he has also claimed 152 scalps in these games at an economy of 8.14. In 92 T20I appearances for India, he boasts 1,348 runs at 25.43 and 73 wickets at 26.71.