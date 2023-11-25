Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sai Sudharsan hammers sixth List A century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:09 pm Nov 25, 202301:09 pm

Sai Sudharsan slams a 144-ball 125 against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy (Photo credit: X/@IPLT20)

Sai Sudharsan was the lone warrior for Tamil Nadu against Goa in their opening fixture of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He slammed a fantastic 125-run knock to provide stability to his team during a tough phase. It was his sixth List A century as he continued his exceptional form this year across all formats. He helped Tamil Nadu post 296/8 while batting first.

Sudharsan's exceptional hand

Tamil Nadu lost two quick wickets early on which pegged them back. However, Sudharsan stitched a 90-run partnership with Baba Aparajith to gain momentum. Later, he added 54 runs with Vijay Shankar to take the total beyond the 150-run mark. He had a 73-run partnership with Baba Indrajith, where Sudharsan was the aggressor, which saw him fall against Arjun Tendulkar in the 43rd over.

Sixth century in 20 List A innings

The 22-year-old has been on a run-scoring spree as he hammered his sixth List A century in 20 matches. As per ESPNCricinfo, he owns 1,213 runs in this format with an impressive average of over 68. Besides the six centuries, he has also smashed four fifties. His strike rate is also above 100 in List A cricket.

Sudharsan was exceptional in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy

Sudharsan represented South Zone and played a crucial role in helping his team win the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. He slammed 204 runs in three innings in the tournament courtesy of a ton and a fifty at an average of 102. Among his teammates, only Mayank Agarwal (341) and Rohan Kunnummal (311) had scored more runs but they featured in six matches.

A summary of the Tamil Nadu innings

Tamil Nadu lost Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Kishore early on before Sudharsan and Aparajith added 90 runs together. Later Shankar looked promising until he got dismissed. Sudharsan stitched another 73-run stand with Indrajith to take the total beyond the 230-run mark before the former got dismissed. However, Dinesh Karthik's (47) late flourish helped them reach a decent total of 296/8 in 50 overs.