By Gaurav Tripathi 12:27 pm Nov 25, 202312:27 pm

He ended up scoring 117 off 122 balls (Source: X/@IPL)

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal smoked a brilliant century against Uttarakhand in the Round 2 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The left-handed batter rebuilt the innings after the fall of two quick wickets. 4 He ended up scoring 117 off 122 balls, a knock laced with 13 boundaries and five maximums. During the course, he also raced past 1,500 List A runs.

A brilliant knock from Padikkal

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Karnataka were off to a poor start as both openers Ravikumar Samarth (11) and Mayank Agarwal (0) failed to make a mark. Padikkal, who arrived at three, was watchful early on. He added 131 runs for the third wicket alongside Nikin Jose (72). The former shifted gears toward the end and cleared boundaries with ease.

Padikkal gets to 1,500 runs

Padikkal reached the 1,500-run mark with his 19th run in the contest. He has now raced to 1,598 runs in 27 games, averaging over a staggering 74. This was his seventh hundred in List A cricket as the tally also includes nine half-centuries. 152 reads his highest score in the format. Padikkal is yet to play a 50-over match at the international level.

Four successive tons in VHT 2020-21

With 737 runs at 147.40, Padikkal finished the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy season as the second-highest run-getter. He became the first batter to slam four successive tons in a VHT season. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan overtook his tally last year with five tons in a row. Meanwhile, Padikkal scored an unbeaten 71 in Karnataka's opener against Jammu & Kashmir.