Rahul Dravid in line to become LSG's mentor: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:10 pm Nov 25, 202312:10 pm

LSG made their entry alongside Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 (Source: X/@BCCI)

In a major development, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is reportedly in talks with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants. If things fall in place, Dravid could become LSG's new mentor. However, to pursue this deal, Dravid needs to step down as India's head coach. His contract with the Indian team ended with the conclusion of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Why does this story matter?

One of the finest ever batters, Dravid has made a mark in the coaching department as well. In IPL, he had coaching stints with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) in the past. Dravid, who was appointed India's head coach in November 2021, fared decently. It remains to be seen if he renews his contract with the national team.

BCCI to hold meeting with Dravid

Though India did not win an ICC trophy under Dravid's guidance, they topped the ICC rankings across formats. The team won 10 successive games in the 2023 WC before losing to Australia in the final. According to Dainik Jagran, BCCI is likely to hold a meeting with Dravid to discuss his future. The former Indian batter is reportedly not seeking an extension.

Two successive playoff appearances for LSG

LSG made their entry alongside Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 season. Gautam Gambhir, the former LSG mentor joined alongside Andy Flower, the former head coach of the team. LSG finished third in the IPL 2022 league stage before being ousted in the Eliminator by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Last season, LSG finished third once again before losing the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians.

Key details about LSG's management

Earlier, LSG roped in former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as the assistant coach for the IPL 2024 season. Sriram joined Justin Langer, who was appointed as the head coach of the KL Rahul-led side earlier in the year. Notably, LSG and head coach Flower parted ways after IPL 2023. Hence, Dravid's inclusion will strengthen the LSG support staff even further.

A look at Dravid's numbers

Dravid, also known as 'The Wall', remains one of the greatest batsmen. In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Dravid amassed 13,288 Test runs. He has played the joint-third-most matches in Test history (166). The right-handed batsman also scored 10,889 runs in ODI cricket (12 hundreds). In IPL, he scored 2,174 in 89 games at 28.23. The tally includes 11 fifties.