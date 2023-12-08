IPL 2024 auction: Teams that can target Shardul Thakur

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:33 pm Dec 08, 202301:33 pm

Thakur has blown hot and cold in the IPL (Source: X/@IPL)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on December 19. As an additional Rs. 5 crore has been added to the purses of all 10 teams, each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shardul Thakur is among the prominent names to go under the hammer. Here are three teams that can pursue him.

Why does this story matter?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Thakur following the all-rounder's lackluster show in IPL 2023. However, the Indian international is likely to fetch significant bids as a pace-bowling all-rounder is considered a great asset in this format. He has claimed 89 scalps in 86 IPL games (ER: 9.16). With the bat, he has clobbered 286 runs, striking at 140.2.

RCB can target Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) freed up their purse by releasing prominent pacers like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, and Siddharth Kaul. Hence, an Indian bowling all-rounder like Thakur will be a great fit in the RCB camp. His presence will also extend the RCB batting line-up. He would assist Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley in the bowling department.

SRH can go after him

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are likely to target Indian talents as their current squad features overseas stars like Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram. They can go after Thakur, who can also operate at number seven. His knack of taking wickets will assist the likes of Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

GT can invest in Thakur

The departure of Hardik Pandya has left a massive void in the Gujarat Titans camp. Needless to mention, the Ahmedabad-based franchise will hunt for all-rounders in the auction and Thakur can be their prime target. He could join forces with Mohammed Shami with the new ball besides assisting David Miller and Rahul Tewatia with the bat in slog overs.