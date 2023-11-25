IPL 2024 auction: 5 major players who could be released

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:01 am Nov 25, 2023

Punjab Kings may release English all-rounder Sam Curran (Photo credit: X/@IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction is less than a month away and teams have till November 26 to announce their list of retentions ahead of the upcoming tournament. The IPL 2024 Auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai. There are plenty of players who have failed to live up to their price tags and may get released. Here's more.

Lockie Ferguson - Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson returned to KKR last season for Rs. 10.75 crore after he was traded from Gujarat Titans, who had bought him for a similar amount in the 2022 auction. Ferguson only featured in three matches last season due to a hamstring injury. He played the ODI World Cup for NZ while going through an Achilles injury. Hence, KKR may look at other options.

Harry Brook - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up English sensation Harry Brook for RS. 13.25 crore in the last auction. However, the youngster has flattered to deceive as he scored 190 runs in 11 games last season which included a century against KKR. SRH expected the Brook to be the swashbuckling opener but he struggled on Indian slow pitches. His high price tag might see him get released.

Anrich Nortje - Delhi Capitals

Injuries have been a major concern in Anrich Nortje's career. He missed the ODI World Cup for SA due to a stress fracture as he suffered spasms which ruled him out of the tournament. Nortje was retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 6.5 crore in 2022. The speedster claimed 10 wickets last season. His incessant injuries can get him released this time.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga is another player who missed the ODI World Cup due to injury. RCB may release him this time considering he was bought by 10.75 crore in the 2022 auction. The Lankan leggie finished with nine wickets last season while scalping 26 wickets in the 2022 IPL. Hasaranga has played only eight out of 14 matches last season and can be released.

Sam Curran - Punjab Kings

Sam Curran became the highest earner in the last auction for Rs. 18.5 crores. However, his performances did not justify that price tag last season. He scored 276 runs at an average of 27.60 and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.22. Therefore, Punjab Kings may release him in the upcoming auction to free up the funds which can be used elsewhere.