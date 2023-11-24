Imad Wasim retires from international cricket: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:30 pm Nov 24, 202309:30 pm

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 34-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is in white-ball cricket, last played a game for the national side in April 2023. Imad shared a post on the social media site X and said he had been contemplating his future in international cricket over the last few days.

It has truly been an honor to represent Pakistan: Imad

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad said. "I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honor to represent Pakistan."

A look at Imad's journey

Imad made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I in May 2015 versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. He went on to make his maiden ODI appearance just two months later. Over the years, he showcased his skills as a useful asset. He represented Pakistan in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. He won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

Imad's stats for Pakistan

Imad scored 986 ODI runs at a decent average of 42.86. He hammered five fifties with the best score of an unbeaten 63. He also claimed 44 scalps at 44.47. Imad's last ODI was against Zimbabwe in November 2020. In the shortest format, Imad scored 486 runs at 15.18, clocking a single fifty. He also claimed 65 scalps at 21.78.

Do you know?

Imad is one of the 11 bowlers for Pakistan to claim 50-plus wickets in the 20-over format. He is currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the format.