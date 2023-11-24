World Cup 2023 stars set to feature in IPL auction

1/7

Sports 3 min read

World Cup 2023 stars set to feature in IPL auction

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:56 pm Nov 24, 202308:56 pm

Travis Head had previously featured in IPL for RCB and Delhi Capitals (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai and ahead of the event many ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stars have shown interest to feature in the upcoming edition of the tournament. As per Cricbuzz, the list of superstars includes names like Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Starc, Daryl Mitchell and Pat Cummins. Here's more.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The likes of Head, Rachin, Mitchell, Starc and Cummins had a brilliant ICC World Cup where they showcased their skills in Indian conditions. It will be interesting to see how the franchises react on the day of the auction. It will also be an opportunity for players to prove their mettle ahead of the T20 World Cup.

3/7

World Cup hero Travis Head to enter IPL 2024 auction

Head returned from an injury layoff with a fantastic century against NZ in the ODI World Cup. Later in the tournament, he smashed a 120-ball 137 in the World Cup final which helped Australia lift their sixth title. He featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals and played in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, scoring 205 runs in 10 IPL matches (SR: 138.51).

4/7

Rachin Ravindra's all-round capabilities make him an interesting prospect

NZ all-rounder Rachin can be the MVP at the 2024 IPL auction. He had a sensational maiden ODI World Cup outing, hammering 578 runs in 10 matches at 64.22. His ability to play spin and pace effectively and also the fact that he can bowl left-arm spin make him the top prospect. In 53 T20s, he has compiled 618 runs while scalping 41 wickets.

5/7

A solid all-round option in Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell has always flown under the radar in IPL. He had a tremendous World Cup which will help his cause as he scored 552 runs in 10 matches slamming two centuries. He was picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and played two matches, scoring 33 runs. Overall, Mitchell owns 4,003 runs from 186 T20s while also claiming 76 wickets. He has slammed 18 fifties.

6/7

Mitchell Starc aiming for an IPL return

Australian pacer Starc had a topsy-turvy World Cup but he bowled brilliantly in the final, helping his team win the sixth title. He last played in the IPL in 2015 for RCB. In recent years, he has skipped the tournament for various reasons. Starc has featured in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, claiming 34 wickets. Overall, he has scalped 170 wickets in 121 T20s.

7/7

Pat Cummins is set to return for IPL 2024

After guiding Australia to the ODI World Cup trophy, Cummins is eager to enter the IPL 2024 auction. He skipped last year's tournament due to workload management. KKR had bought Cummins for Rs. 7.5 crore in the 2022 IPL auction. In 42 IPL matches, he has returned with 45 wickets while scoring 379 runs. Overall, Cummins has scalped 143 wickets in 128 T20s.