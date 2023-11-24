WPL auction to be held on December 9: Details here

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will be held on December 9, 2023, in Mumbai with the second season of the tournament set to run from February to March next year. All five teams will look to make their mark at the auction table. WPL has set a sum of Rs. 13.5 crore salary cap for each team to spend in this upcoming auction.

Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the biggest purse

Gujarat Giants released as many as 11 players after a horrendous inaugural WPL season. Hence, they have an available salary cap of Rs. 5.95 crore, the biggest among the five teams in this auction. Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai Indians maintained their winning combination. They have the smallest purse of Rs. 2.1 crore. Notably, the runners-up Delhi Capitals released the least number of players.