Steve Smith: Decoding his Test stats against Pakistan

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Steve Smith: Decoding his Test stats against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:50 am Dec 08, 202311:50 am

Steve Smith owns two Test tons against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia are gearing up to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series, starting on December 14 in Perth. Veteran batter Steve Smith will be critical to the home team's chances as he has been nothing but stupendous in the longest format. He has also enjoyed operating against the Pakistan team, particularly at home. Here are his Test numbers against Pakistan.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Arguably the finest Test batter of this generation, Smith has tormented the best of bowlers in Australian whites. While he has clobbered runs across several conditions, his numbers at home are even more stupendous. Smith has fared excellently against Pakistan in Test matches. The likes of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali will challenge him in the upcoming series.

3/5

An average of 54.50 against Pakistan

Smith has played 12 Test matches against Pakistan. He has returned with 981 runs in these games at an exceptional average of 54.50. The tally includes eight fifties and a couple of tons with 165* being his best score. He could become the eighth Australian to accomplish 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Overall, Smith boasts 4,387 Test runs at home at 64.51.

4/5

His home numbers against Pakistan

481 of Smith's Test runs have come across five games at home. His average in this regard reads an exceptional 80.16. He has managed 226 runs across three Tests on Pakistan soil at 56.50. The batter has also featured in four Tests against Pakistan in UAE. He owns 274 runs at 34.25 in this regard. The 34-year-old would be raring to enhance his numbers.

5/5

Over 9,000 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier this year, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings. Having played 102 Tests, he has raced to 9,320 runs. The tally includes 32 tons and 39 fifties. Smith's average of 58.61 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.