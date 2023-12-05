Can Bangladesh win their maiden Test series against New Zealand?

By Parth Dhall 03:17 pm Dec 05, 202303:17 pm

Bangladesh won the series opener by 150 runs (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

A lot would be at stake in the 2nd and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand, starting December 6 in Dhaka. The hosts won a historic Test in Sylhet, sealing the match by 150 runs. It was their second win over the Kiwis in Test history. Now, Bangladesh have an opportunity to win their first-ever Test series against NZ. Here is the preview.

Head-to-head record: NZ 13-2 BAN

The two teams have featured in 18 Tests, with NZ prevailing in 13 games. Bangladesh won only two Tests as of now, with one of these wins coming in the series opener. The two teams have played three draws. The Tigers drew their last series (away) against NZ in 2022. Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win over NZ in Mount Maunganui last year.

Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the Test

The 2nd Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (9:00am IST). The track here is usually slow, however, there is enough juice for the batters. Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by 546 runs earlier this year at this venue. Though the live telecast of this game is not available in India, the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel will provide the live streaming.

Bangladesh scripted history in Sylhet

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating NZ in Sylhet. It was their maiden Test win over NZ on home soil. Batting first, Bangladesh compiled 310. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post 317. However, Bangladesh managed 338 in the second innings, thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century. Chasing 332, NZ perished for 181. Taijul Islam took six wickets.

A look at the Probable XIs for Dhaka Test

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Shoriful Islam. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), and Ajaz Patel.

Key milestones on offer

Williamson is set to become the first Kiwi batter with 800 runs against Bangladesh in Test cricket. He requires two runs for the same. Latham (755) is not far behind in this regard. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam are currently Bangladesh's joint third-highest wicket-takers (12) against NZ in Test cricket. They can surpass legend Mashrafe Mortaza (14) to get the second spot.