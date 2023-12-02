Bangladesh claim historic Test win over New Zealand

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:30 am Dec 02, 2023

Bangladesh claimed their second Test win over NZ (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh have scripted history by defeating New Zealand by 150 runs in the Test series opener in Sylhet. This is just their second Test win over the Kiwis and a maiden one on the home soil. Momentum enjoyed a rollercoaster ride during the duel as NZ fought well. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto eventually recorded a win in this maiden Test as captain.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh managed 338 in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan. Chasing 332, NZ were folded for 181.

Joy surpasses 500 runs in Test cricket

Joy, Bangladesh's only half-centurion in the first innings, slammed a fine 86 off 166 deliveries. He managed just eight runs in his second outing. With this, the 23-year-old has completed 550 runs in Tests. Besides four fifties, he owns a solitary Test ton, against South Africa. Playing his 10th Test, Joy averages 30.56 in the format.

29th Test ton for Williamson

Williamson, who recorded 104 and 11 in the game, was the only NZ batter to cross the 50-run mark in the second innings. Playing his 95th Test match, Williamson has raced to 8,239 runs at 54.93. While this was his 29th Test ton, he also has 33 fifties. Playing his 23rd Test in Asia, Williamson has raced to 1,979 runs at 50.74.

Fourth Test ton in 2023

Williamson slammed his fourth Test hundred in 2023 and a third consecutive one. His preceding two outings in the format saw him score 121* and 215, both against Sri Lanka. He became the second NZ batter to hammer three successive Test tons, having equaled Andrew Jones. Williamson has now equaled Sir Donald Bradman and Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries.

Career-best figures for Glenn Phillips

Playing his first Test since January 2020, all-rounder Glenn Phillips claimed 4/53 in the first innings, his career-best figures in First-Class cricket. He claimed 1/47 in the third innings. He had not bowled in Tests before this match. With the bat, Phillips managed 12 and 42. He made 52 and 0 in his only previous Test appearance, against Australia.

50 Test wickets for Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel starred in both innings, claiming 4/148 and 2/76. Playing his 15th Test match, the left-arm spinner has amassed 54 wickets at an average of 32.11. 50 of his wickets have come in Asia at 30.94. His other four wickets came in two Tests in England. Notably, Ajaz is the fifth-fastest NZ bowler to claim 50 Test wickets.

Historic ton for Shanto

After managing a quick-fire 37 in the first innings, Shanto recorded a well-made 105 in his second outing. According to Cricbuzz, Shanto became the first Bangladesh player to score a Test century on his captaincy debut. His last four scores in Test cricket read 104*, 37, 124, and 146. Shanto became the first Bangladesh player to score three centuries in four Test innings.

Quickest to five Test tons for Bangladesh

Shanto now has five centuries in Test cricket. He has become the quickest to score five Test centuries for Bangladesh, achieving this mark in 24 Tests. He broke the record of Mominul, who 26 took Tests for scoring five tons. The southpaw has raced to 1,425 runs in 24 Tests and averages 31.67. The tally includes three half-centuries as well.

An impactful knock from Mehidy

Mehidy scored an unbeaten 50 from 76 balls in the third innings. With this knock, Mehidy has raced to 1,315 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 20.23. Besides scoring five fifties in this format, he has also slammed a solitary ton. The 26-year-old all-rounder has featured in three Test matches this year, scoring 173 runs at an impressive average of 57.66.

A fine knock from Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur Rahim scored an important 67 off 116 balls in the third innings of the game. He has now raced to 5,632 runs from 87 Tests at an average of 38.31. While this was his 27th Test fifty, he also owns 10 tons. The batter slammed his third Test fifty against NZ as he has now owns 521 runs against them at 34.73.

Second Test win over NZ

Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win over NZ in Mount Maunganui last year. It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh team. New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 18 Tests with the Kiwis prevailing in 13 games. Bangladesh now boast two wins. The two teams have played three draws.

10 wickets for Taijul

Taijul Islam was the star performer in the duel as he backed his 4/53 from the first innings with a sensational six wicket-haul, 6/75. This was his second match 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as he has now raced to 187 wickets in 43 games at 31.59. The tally includes 12 five-wicket hauls. Only Shakib Al Hasan (233) owns more Test wickets for Bangladesh.

Ninth Test fifty for Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell kept NZ's hopes alive in the last innings with a valiant 58 off 120 balls. This was his ninth half-century in the format as the tally also includes six tons. Having played 19 games, the in-form batter has raced to 1,415 runs at an impressive average of 56.60. His best score reads 190, against England.

2,000 Test runs for Southee

NZ skipper Tim Southee contributed with the bat in both innings, scoring 34 and 35. The first innings saw him complete 2,000 runs in the format. Having played 95 Tests, Southee has raced to 2,045 runs at 16.36. The tally includes six fifties with 77* being his best score. With 372 scalps at 29.03, he is also NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the format.