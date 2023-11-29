1st Test: Williamson's ton powers NZ; Taijul leads Bangladesh's fightback

By Parth Dhall

Kane Williamson smashed his 29th Test century (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Day 2 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Sylhet was akin to the proceedings on the opening day. Like the hosts, NZ suffered a middle-order collapse, but skipper Kane Williamson's century saved them from perishing. His partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped NZ cross 250 after they were reduced to 98/3. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Taijul Islam took four wickets.

Bangladesh bowled out for 310; NZ trail by 44 runs

Bangladesh's innings ended on the day's first ball (310/10) as Tim Southee dismissed Shoriful Islam. NZ openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway started well but departed within 50 runs. Williamson held his fort despite losing Henry Nicholls. Mitchell and Phillips then assisted Williamson with quickfire knocks. However, the duo, including Williamson, departed toward the day's end. Southee and Kyle Jamieson returned unbeaten (266/8).

Williamson was involved in crucial stands

NZ made short work of Bangladesh in the morning. Williamson came to bat when his side's score was 36/1. Conway perished soon before Williamson added 54 runs alongside Nicholls. A 66-run stand was then added alongside Mitchell, who smashed a 54-ball 41. Williamson then stitched a 78-run stand alongside Phillips (42) as NZ lost their sixth wicket for 253 runs.

Bangladesh dropped Williamson after his half-century

NZ made Bangladesh pay in the second session. The hosts didn't take a review when Mitchell was caught behind on 0. Moreover, Williamson was handed a life being dropped after his half-century. However, in a session that saw plenty of help for Bangladesh bowlers, Williamson showed his class and battled hard. Earlier, Williamson led the recovery by scoring 26 runs in the morning session.

11th away Test ton from Williamson's blade

Williamson brought up his 11th Test century overseas (home of opposition). He has clocked over 3,200 runs away at an average of 44-plus. He also owns 12 fifties. Williamson has 4,267 runs at home and a further 748 runs across neutral venues. In Sylhet, the right-handed batter smashed 104 off 205 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours.

Williamson equals Bradman and Kohli with his 29th Test century

Williamson now owns 29 Test tons, equaling the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and India's Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries. Meanwhile, playing his 95th Test match, Williamson has raced past 8,200 runs. He also has 33 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson surpassed 900 fours in Tests. Versus Bangladesh, the right-handed batter has clocked over 750 runs at a 100-plus average.

Centuries galore for Williamson

Perpetual injuries have perturbed Williamson of late, marring his route across formats. He has been in sublime form nonetheless. He has slammed four centuries in his last four Tests (104, 215, 121*, 1, and 132). Williamson has become the first NZ player with a century in four consecutive Tests. He is also the second NZ player with a century in three consecutive Test innings.