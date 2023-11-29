VHT: T Natarajan helps Tamil Nadu defend 162 against Baroda

Nov 29, 2023

Natarajan took four wickets as Baroda perished for 124

An incredible four-wicket haul from pacer T Natarajan helped Tamil Nadu defend 162 against Baroda in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Mumbai. Natarajan, who bowled the opening spell, took four wickets as Baroda perished for 124. Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore, and Varun Chakravarthy were also among the wickets. Only two Baroda batters managed to cross the 20-run mark. Here are the stats.

Natarajan stars for TN

Natarajan shared the new ball with Warrier. The duo mowed down Baroda's top order for just 20 runs, with Nararajan dismissing Ninad Rathva and Mitesh Patel. The TN pacer took Baroda's next two wickets in the form of Shashwat Rawat and Abhimanyusingh Rajput. Overall, Natarajan conceded 38 runs in seven overs, including a maiden. TN eventually won the match by 38 runs.

Career-best figures in List A cricket

Natarajan, who has represented India across formats, made his List A debut in 2018 for Tamil Nadu against Gujarat. As of now, the Indian pacer has taken 26 wickets from 20 List A matches at an average of 29.30. The one against Baroda was his maiden fifer in the format. These are now his best figures in List A cricket.

Natarajan has 13 international wickets

As mentioned, Natarajan has featured for the Indian cricket team in international cricket. His only Test appearance came in the historic Gabba Test (January 2021) where a second-string Indian side chased down 328 on the final day. Natarajan has also featured in two ODIs and four T20Is for India. He has a total of 13 wickets in international cricket.

Natarajan broke records in the Brisbane Test

In 2021, Natarajan was drafted to the injury-hit Indian side for the Gabba Test. He became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across formats on the same tour. Interestingly, he made it to all formats in 44 days, the fewest an Indian has taken. He also became the first left-arm seamer to feature in Tests for India since 2013/14 (Zaheer Khan).