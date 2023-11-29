VHT: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja records his second List A five-wicket haul

Jadeja took 5/16 against Odisha in Bengaluru

A stunning fifer from Saurashtra spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bundled Odisha out for 99 in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Bengaluru. Jadeja came in as a second-change bowler as he sent the Odisha batters packing in the middle overs. Only two Odisha batters managed to score in double figures in the match. Here are the key stats.

Jadeja, who bowls left-arm orthodox, took his first wicket in the form of Odisha skipper Biplab Samantray. From 50/1, Odisha suddenly slumped to 82/5, with Jaydev Unadkat, Ankur Panwar, and Prerak Mankad dominating this phase. Jadeja then joined the party, sending back the Odisha captain. He dismissed their last four batters as Odisha perished for 99. Jadeja conceded 16 runs in 5.1 overs.

Jadeja races to 105 List A wickets

Jadeja, who made his List A debut a decade ago (2013), took his second five-wicket haul in the format. He has now raced to 105 wickets from 72 List A games at an average of 25.83. The tally includes five four-fers as well. Jadeja also has 484 runs with the bat at 14.66. His stats include two half-centuries.

Jadeja rose to prominence in 2018/19 Ranji Trophy

Jadeja rose to prominence in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season. He finished as Saurashtra's highest wicket-taker, having taken 59 scalps from 11 matches at 27.16. Notably, Jadeja became the first Saurashtra player with 50 wickets in a Ranji Trophy season.