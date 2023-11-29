BAN vs NZ: Kane Williamson registers his 29th Test century

By Rajdeep Saha 04:53 pm Nov 29, 202304:53 pm

Kane Williamson has slammed a fine century versus Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson has slammed his 29th Test century. Williamson, who impressed in the four matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, showed his brilliance on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh managed 310/10 before Williamson fought hard to recover the Kiwi innings and help NZ surpass 250.

Williamson equals Bradman and Kohli with his 29th Test century

Williamson now owns 29 Test tons, equaling the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and India's Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries. Meanwhile, playing his 95th Test match, Williamson (104) has raced to 8,228 runs at 55.22. He also has 33 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson surpassed 900 fours in Tests (908). Meanwhile, versus Bangladesh, he has clocked 787 runs at 112.42.

A tale of partnerships for Williamson

NZ made short work of Bangladesh in the morning. Williamson came to bat when his side's score was 36/1. Devon Conway perished soon after before Williamson added 54 runs alongside Henry Nicholls. A 66-run stand was then added alongside Daryl Mitchell, who smashed a 54-ball 41. Williamson then stitched a 78-run stand alongside Phillips (42) as NZ lost their sixth wicket for 253 runs.

Bangladesh dropped Williamson after his half-century

NZ made Bangladesh pay in the second session. The hosts didn't take a review when Mitchell was caught behind on 0. Moreover, Williamson was handed a life, being dropped after his half-century. However, in a session that saw plenty of help for Bangladesh bowlers, Williamson showed his class and battled hard. Earlier, Williamson led the recovery by scoring 26 runs in the morning session.

11th away Test ton from Williamson's blade

Williamson brought up his 11th Test century away (home of opposition). He has clocked 3,213 runs away at an average of 43.41. He also owns 12 fifties. Williamson has 4,267 runs at home and a further 748 runs across neutral venues.

NZ manage 266/8 at stumps

NZ need to thank Williamson for his 104-run knock from 205 balls. He struck 11 fours. In the 81st over of the Kiwi innings, Williamson was bowled by Taijul Islam. The spinner castled Williamson with the ball hitting the stumps after a gap between his bat and pad. Ish Sodhi was Taijul's next victim as the Kiwis are 266/8 at stumps.