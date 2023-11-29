Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dinesh Karthik slams match-winning 68 versus Baroda

Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik slammed a match-winning knock of 68 versus Baroda (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik slammed a match-winning knock of 68 versus Baroda in a Round 4 contest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu, who have played three matches so far, maintained their 100% win record, racing to 12 points in Group E. Karthik's 68 helped his side post 162/10 in 33.3 overs. Baroda then folded for 124. Here's more.

Karthik brings his experience into play

Karthik came to bat when his side was reeling at 52/5 after 15 overs at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. In the 16th over, Tamil Nadu were 52/6 as Vijay Shankar departed. Karthik knew he had to dig in and his experience proved to be crucial. Karthik added a 75-run stand alongside Shahrukh Khan and then helped his side cross 150.

40th fifty in List A cricket for Karthik

Karthik's knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. He faced 51 balls and struck at 133.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, Karthik has raced to 7,476 career List A runs at 39.97. He slammed his 40th fifty, besides also owning 12 tons. Notably, 1,752 of his List A runs have come for India in ODIs. Karthik owns 9,620 First-Class runs and 7,081 T20 runs.

DK averages 59.00 in the ongoing tourney

Karthik scored an unbeaten 47 versus Goa in Round 2 of the ongoing tournament. In the previous encounter, faltered versus Bengal, scoring a paltry knock of 3. However, DK has found form with a clutch effort in a time of need. He averages 59.00.

Tamil Nadu floor Baroda in a low-scoring affair

Tamil Nadu claimed a superb 38-run win over Baroda. As mentioned, Karthik's side posted 162/10. Barring the veteran, Shahrukh scored a vital 31. For Baroda, Lukman Meriwala claimed four scalps. In response, the bowling by Tamil Nadu was superb. T Natarajan was solid, picking 4/38 from seven overs. Varun Chakravarthy was excellent as well, taking 3/17. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed a brace.