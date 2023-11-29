Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Rahul Tewatia smashes 80*(42) against Mizoram

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Rahul Tewatia smashes 80*(42) against Mizoram

By Parth Dhall 02:59 pm Nov 29, 202302:59 pm

Tewatia powered Haryana past 300 against Mizoram

Rahul Tewatia starred with a rescuing, yet attacking knock for Haryana against Mizoram in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter smashed a 42-ball 80* after Haryana were tottering on 165/5 being put in to bat. Tewatia also shared a century-plus stand with centurion Himanshu Rana, who lifted Haryana from 1/3.

2/5

A blazing knock from Tewatia

Tewatia came to the middle after Haryana were down to 165/5. Rana, who smashed 136, was the only top-four batter to open his account. Although Nishant Sindhu and Kapil Hooda played crucial knocks, it was Tewatia who took Haryana forward. From 165, Tewatia and Rana took Haryana past 270. Tewatia's 42-ball 80* meant Haryana reached 315/6. He smashed 9 fours and 4 sixes.

3/5

Tewatia races past 800 List A runs

Tewatia made his List A debut in 2017 as a spin-bowling all-rounder. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tewatia has raced past 800 runs (825) from 34 List A games at an average of 43.42. The tally includes six half-centuries. Tewatia, who bowls leg spin, also has 48 wickets at 22.81 to his name in the format (one four-wicket haul).

4/5

Tewatia shone on his List A debut

On his List A debut, Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 62 runs as Haryana chased 230 against Odisha. His all-round performance over the years has made him Haryana's prized possession.

5/5

Tewatia's uncanny knock in IPL 2020

Tewatia's uncanny knock in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings made him the toast of the town. He smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over as his side chased down 224. Notably, Tewatia scored only eight runs off his first 19 balls. The next 12 balls saw his score an astonishing 45 runs.