Abhimanyu Easwaran smashes his 23rd List A fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:42 pm Nov 29, 2023

Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his solid run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his solid run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Easwaran, who has already smashed a fifty and a ton across three innings, hammered his second half-century in the ongoing tournament on Wednesday. Easwaran hit 73 from 95 balls against Madhya Pradesh in Round 4. He helped Bengal post 254/8 in 50 overs. We decode the stats.

Easwaran shines once again for Bengal

Easwaran missed out on the previous match against Tamil Nadu, scoring one. However, he made sure the runs came flowing once again. He added 86 runs for the first wicket alongside Abhishek Porel. Another 51-run stand was stitched alongside skipper Sudip Gharami before Easwaran perished shortly thereafter at 140/3. It was a calculated knock from the classy opener. He was eventually run out.

Easwaran averages 90.66 in the ongoing tourney

As per ESPNcricinfo, the 28-year-old Easwaran has raced to 23 half-centuries in the 50-over format. He also owns nine tons. In terms of runs, Easwaran has raced to 3,847 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 47. In the ongoing tournament, he owns 272 runs from four innings at 90.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

A lowkey affair last season

In the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Easwaran failed to make the bat talk. He scored 194 runs from, five innings at 38.80. He smashed one ton and a fifty with the best score of 122.

Bengal's scenario in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bengal are currently placed third in Group E of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bengal have won two matches, besides suffering a defeat. MP and Tamil Nadu are ahead of Bengal in the points table.