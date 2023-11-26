Darren Bravo takes break from international cricket following snub: Details

He has not featured in an international match since February 2022 (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran West Indies batter Darren Bravo has decided to take a break from international cricket after being overlooked for the upcoming ODI series against England. The left-handed batter announced the same in an official statement on November 26. He has not featured in an international match since February 2022. Bravo performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Super50 Cup 2023. Here are further details.

Bravo disheartened after England series snub

A disheartened Bravo explained that he would reflect on his future as a cricketer. "I've taken some time to ponder and wonder what's my next step moving forward as a cricketer," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram. Bravo also said he is finding it difficult "to perform to the best of his ability and put himself in a position to return to international cricket."

200 international caps for West Indies

Making his international debut in June 2009, Bravo has represented West Indies in 200 games. He has scored 3,538 Test runs at an average of 36.47 with eight hundreds. In ODIs, he has 3,109 runs at an average of 30.18, with four tons. In T20Is, the southpaw has returned with 405 runs at 21.31.

Stellar run in domestic cricket

Bravo's exclusion for the England ODI series was certainly a shocker as he was brilliant in the Super50 Cup 2023, the List A domestic competition in the West Indies. With 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and a strike rate of 92.03, the Trinidad and Tobago batter finished as the highest run-getter. He scored a century and three fifties.

A look at WI's squad

West Indies will host England in a white-ball tour consisting of three ODI and five T20Is, commencing December 3. West Indies squad for ODI series: Shai Hope (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

