Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Summary and stats of round one

Nov 23, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal shined for Haryana (Image Source: X/@ICC)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season started on Thursday with 18 matches being played across different groups. The 50-over format competition had several big guns in India's domestic circuit claim notable wins on matchday one. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi among several other teams started strongly. Moreover, seasoned stars like Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal had stellar shows. Here's the summary.

Mayank shines in massive Karnataka win (Group C)

Mayank Agarwal (157) added 267 runs for the first wicket alongside Ravikumar Samarth (123) to help Karnataka smash their highest-ever score in List A cricket (402/2). As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 105th match in the 50-over format, Mayank has raced to 4,794 runs. Mayank smashed his 14th hundred in List A cricket, besides owning 22 half-centuries. Jammu and Kashmir folded for 180 in response.

Chahal goes past 200 career List A scalps

Yuzvendra Chahal shined for Haryana in their opening encounter versus Uttarakhand (Group C). Chahal picked six wickets for just 26 runs in 10 overs. With this feat, Chahal went past 200 career wickets in List A cricket (202). Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India in ODIs. Haryana restricted Uttarakhand to 207/10 before sealing a six-wicket win (208/4).

Bengal and MP start with wins in Group E

Bengal dispatched minnows Nagaland in their Group E opener in Mumbai. A collective bowling performance saw Bengal bowl out Nagaland for a paltry 139. In response, Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed 57* and skipper Sudip Kumar Gharami smashed an unbeaten 62 from 44 balls. Goa suffered a seven-wicket defeat against MP, who chased down 273 in 39.4 overs. Himanshu Mantri slammed 127* from 111 balls.

Baroda pull off a stunning victory over Punjab

Another Group E contest saw Baroda and Punjab be involved in a low-scoring thriller. Baroda posted 214/9 in 50 overs as Baltej Singh claimed a four-fer. In response, Mandeep Singh-led Punjab fell short by three runs. Atit Sheth managed 3/43.

Jharkhand chase down a big score versus Maharashtra

In a crucial Group B contest between Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the former chased down a mammoth target of 356. Maharashtra posted 355/4 with Ankit Bawne slamming 107*. In response, Jharkhand saw skipper Virat Singh lead from the front with a solid 116-ball 143. He slammed 16 fours and 4 sixes. Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, and Kumar Kushagra slammed match-winning fifties.

Summary of the other major results

In Group D, Deepak Hooda's 114 helped Rajasthan pile up 347/8. In response, Arunachal Pradesh folded for 186. Rahul Chahar claimed 5/34. Delhi claimed an eight-wicket win over Bihar in Group C. Harshit Rana and Ishant Sharma shined with the ball before Delhi chased down the score in 22.1 overs. Gujarat beat Assam by 36 runs (Group D) and Mumbai tamed Sikkim (Group A).