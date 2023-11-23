Bruno Fernandes: Decoding his UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers stats

Bruno Fernandes: Decoding his UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:00 pm Nov 23, 2023

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes played a massive role in helping his side qualify for the Euro 2024 (Photo credit: X/@B_Fernandes8)

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes played a massive role in helping his side qualify for the Euro 2024 after a positive show in the qualifying campaign. Notably, Portugal, who were in Group J in a six-team affair, finished atop with a 100% win record under manager Roberto Martinez. While Cristiano Ronaldo impressed with his goals, it was Fernandes running the show. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Fernandes has been an engine for both Portugal and Manchester United, playing different roles and making his presence felt. His industry and vision have been key factors, making him an untouchable asset at both club and country levels. Fernandes provides stability with his excellent range of passes and runs. He led the goals involvement tally in the Qualifiers, highlighting his prowess.

Fernandes chips in with 13 goals involvement

With six goals and seven assists, Fernandes ended the qualifying campaign with 13 goals involvement. He was the only midfielder with 10-plus goals and assists combined. Fernandes created the most big chances (11) and finished with the most assists. He also played a significant role in terms of key passes. As per Statman Dave, his key passes stat was 3.9 (second-highest).

Breaking down his Euro Qualifiers stats

Fernandes played all 10 qualifying matches for Portugal. As per Opta, all of his six goals came from inside the box. He clocked 17 shots (excluding blocks), managing 12 on target. Fernandes created 37 chances. He completed 486 passes, clocking an accuracy of 83.51%. Fernandes made 15 tackles and completed seven take-ons. Fernandes won 31 ground duels. Fernandes attempted 12 through balls.

Portugal maintained a 100% win record

Portugal finished with 30 points from 10 matches. Martinez's men scored the most goals in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (36). Notably, they shipped in just two goals (lowest). Slovakia finished second in the group with 22 points.