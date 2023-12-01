1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim slams 67 against New Zealand

1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim slams 67 against New Zealand

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed his 27th Test fifty (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim slammed a solid half-century against New Zealand in the third innings of the ongoing Test series opener in Sylhet. The veteran showcased remarkable application on a tricky surface and took his side past the 250-run mark. He ended up scoring 67 off 116 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Mushfiqur

Bangladesh were 116/3 when Mushfiqur arrived. He tackled the spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, and Ish Sodhi with precision, putting his side on the driver's seat. Notably, he was also involved in a 98-run stand with skipper and centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto (105) for the fourth wicket. Mushfiqur was eventually trapped in front of the stumps off a Ajaz Patel delivery.

Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests

Earlier this year, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh batter to accomplish 5,500 runs in Tests. The right-handed batter ran past the 5,000-run mark during the first Test against Sri Lanka last year. Mushfiqur has now raced to 5,632 runs from 87 Tests at an average of 38.31. Tamim Iqbal (5,134) is the only other Bangladesh batter with over 5,000 Test runs.

Joint-second-most Test tons for Bangladesh

His tally of 10 Test tons is the joint-second most for a Bangladesh batter (200s: 3). He shares the position with Tamim. Mominul Haque leads the chart with 12 tons. Meanwhile, this was Mushfiqur's 27th fifty in the format. The batter slammed his third Test fifty against NZ as he has now completed 521 runs against them at 34.73 (100: 1).

How has the series opener proceeded?

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 meant the Tigers posted 310 after electing to bat first. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed four batters. NZ fought well to post 317 in reply as Kane Williamson starred with a valiant century (104). Shanto and Mushfiqur starred in the third innings as the Tigers crossed the 300-run mark once again.