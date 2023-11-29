Kane Williamson averages 112.42 versus Bangladesh in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:42 pm Nov 29, 202306:42 pm

Williamson owns 787 runs versus Bangladesh at a whopping 112.42 (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Kane Williamson struck a solid 104-run knock on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. On a slow track that helped the Bangladeshi spinners, Williamson showed his class and helped New Zealand offer a fight. Bangladesh posted 310/10 as the Kiwis ended Day 2 on 266/8 at stumps. Williamson, who struck his 29th Test century, averages over 100 versus Bangladesh.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson has been a true modern-day hero for New Zealand across formats and his Test numbers speak volumes. Williamson is a complete player and on a track that had the spinners in the game, he stood tall and showed his true temperament and character. Notably, Williamson was dropped by Bangladesh after he scored his fifty. Williamson made the hosts pay, adding vital runs thereafter.

Williamson shows his class with a solid 104

Williamson was part of three fifty-plus stands and that helped the Kiwis stay afloat. Williamson came in early and added 26 runs in the first session. He completed his fifty in the second session, battling the Bangladeshi spinners. In the final session, he got to a fine hundred before Taijul Islam castled him. He struck 11 fours in a 205-ball effort.

Williamson has belted Bangladesh in Test cricket

Williamson owns 787 runs versus Bangladesh at a whopping 112.42. He is the top scorer for the Kiwis against the Tigers in the longest format. Williamson surpassed Ross Taylor (746) and Tom Latham (755). Overall, he is the 10th-highest scorer in Tests versus Bangladesh. Williamson now owns the most tons against Bangladesh by a New Zealander. He surpassed Latham (3 tons).

Williamson averages 88.50 in Bangladesh

As per ESPNcricinfo, out of his 787 runs against Bangladesh in Tests, 354 runs have come away (home of opposition). Williamson averages a stellar 88.50 in Bangladesh with the help of two tons and two fifties. At home versus Bangladesh, Williamson owns 433 runs at 144.33. He owns two tons and two fifties at home as well.

Notable numbers registered by Williamson

With this knock of 104, Williamson has raced to 29 Test centuries, equaling Sir Donald Bradman and Virat Kohli. Williamson owns 8,228 runs at 55.22. He has 33 fifties as well. In away Tests (home of opposition), Williamson has clocked 3,213 runs at 43.41. Meanwhile, Williamson is closing in on 2,000 Test runs in Asia (1,968). He averages 51.78 (100s: 7, 50s: 7).

11th Test century as a captain

Williamson now owns 11 Test centuries as a captain in Tests (50s: 14). He has 3,331 runs at an outstanding 57.43.