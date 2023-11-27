Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2024 retention summary and analysis

RCB have released Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood (Source: X/@IPL)

All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams confirmed their list of the retained and released players on November 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stunned one and all by releasing several big guns ahead of the 2024 IPL auction. RCB, who could not clear the group stage in the last season, are looking for an overhaul in the bowling department. Here we analyze their tactics.

Hazlewood, Hasaranga, Harshal out

RCB have released the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who are proven stars of T20 cricket. They have also let go of Harshal Patel, the purple cap winner of IPL 2021. David Willey and Wayne Parnell are the other international pacers released by RCB. New Zealand stars Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are also no more associated with the Challengers.

List of players released

List of players released by RCB: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav. The release of these players means RCB have been left with the biggest purse value of Rs. 40.75 crore. Notably, the trading window is open till December 12.

Who are the retained stars?

The superstar batting trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell will continue to serve RCB. Rajat Patidar, who missed the last season due to fitness issues, will bolster RCB's line-up even further. Meanwhile, RCB have pertained with the 38-year-old Dinesh Karthik despite his poor returns last season. Mohammed Siraj will lead RCB's bowling attack in yet another season.

List of players retained by RCB

Players retained by RCB: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar. Notably, RCB have also traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar, another all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What do RCB need?

RCB are bound to be among the most active teams in the IPL 2024 auction due to their hefty purse. They would target prominent pacers like Mustafizur Rahman, Jason Holder, Gerald Coetzee, and Mitchell Starc. Karthik Tyagi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are the local pacers they can go after. Meanwhile, RCB might look to get Hasaranga and Bracewell for a bargain.