Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 retention summary and analysis

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 retention summary and analysis

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 am Nov 27, 202310:44 am

KKR are seemingly looking for an overhaul in several departments (Source: X/@IPL)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released several big names ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. November 26 was the deadline for submission of the list of retained and released players. KKR, who could not clear the group stages in the last two seasons, are seemingly looking for an overhaul in several departments. Here we analyze their tactics.

2/7

Overhaul in the pace-bowling department

KKR have freed up their purse by releasing the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur. Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, and David Wiese are the other potent pacers to be released. The two-time champions are keen to get a fresh pace attack on board for the 2024 edition. Notably, KKR freed up Rs. 20.75 crore by releasing just Thakur and Ferguson.

3/7

Shakib among the other big names to be released

As KKR could not utilize Shakib Al Hasan much in the previous season, they have released the Bangladesh all-rounder. As Litton Das and N Jagadeesan have also been released, they now need a back-up wicketkeeper-batter for Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Batters Mandeep Singh and Johnson Charles have also parted ways with KKR. KKR will enter the auction with a hefty purse of Rs. 32.7 crore.

4/7

List of players released by KKR

List of players released: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Aarya Desai, Litton Das, Johnson Charles, Shakib Al Hasan.

5/7

KKR stick with Andre Russel and Sunil Narine

The Knight Riders have extended their association with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine despite their topsy-turvy returns in the last season. KKR boast a solid Indian batting unit with the likes of Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. England's Jason Roy has been retained. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora are the local bowlers to be retained.

6/7

List of players retained

List of players retained by KKR: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

7/7

What do KKR need?

With a purse of Rs. 32.7 crore, KKR would be among the most active teams in the auction event. As they have released most of their pacers, Mustafizur Rahman, Jason Holder, and Gerald Coetzee might be their targets. Karthik Tyagi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are the local pacers they can go after. Phil Salt and Bhanuka Rajapaksa can be their targets for the wicket-keeping department.