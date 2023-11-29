VHT: Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh records century and fifer against Manipur

By Parth Dhall 06:34 pm Nov 29, 202306:34 pm

Shashank smashed 152 off 113 balls before taking five wickets

Chhattisgarh's Shashank Singh entered the record books with his scintillating all-round performance against Manipur in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Jaipur. Shashank first scored a magnificent ton, guiding Chhattisgarh to 342/6 in 50 overs. Shashank, who bowls off-spin, then took five wickets as Manipur were restricted to 254/9 in the chase. Here are the key stats.

Shashank's maiden ton powers Chhattisgarh

Manipur reduced Chhattisgarh to 16/3 after electing to field. Shashank then powered Chhattisgarh past 200 along with skipper Amandeep Khare (88). Although Khare departed soon after, the former continued to tick the scoreboard. Shashank eventually smashed 152 off 113 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 7 sixes. It was his maiden century in List A cricket.

Highest individual List A score for Chhattisgarh

According to cricket statistician Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay, Shashank's 152(113) against Manipur is now the highest-ever individual score by a Chhattisgarh player in List A cricket.

A stunning fifer from Shashank

Manipur had a dream start to their run-chase, with openers Prafullomani Singh and Basir Rahman adding 109 runs. However, Shashank, who came in as the fifth-change bowler dismissed the duo in back-to-back overs (23.1 and 25.1). Shashank then dismissed Rex Rajkumar before getting rid of Manipur skipper Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam and Lamabam Singh. Shashank conceded 20 runs in five overs.

A massive double for Shashank

As per reporter Lalith Kalidas, Shashank has become the first Indian to record a double of 150 runs and five wickets in a List A match. Alvin Kallicharran (206, 6/32) and Mike Procter (154*, 5/26) are the only others with this record.

A look at his career stats

Shashank made his List A debut in December 2015 for Mumbai against Punjab. He later switched to Chhattisgarh. In 27 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 741 runs at an average of 35.28. The tally includes one century and two half-centuries. Shashank also has 31 wickets at 26.38. His 5/20 against Manipur are now his best bowling figures in the format.