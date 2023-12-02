Decoding Matthew Wade's sensational T20I stats against India

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Matthew Wade's sensational T20I stats against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 am Dec 02, 202309:52 am

Wade has returned with 465 runs across 15 T20I games against India (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian captain Matthew Wade played a brief cameo in his side's 20-run loss against India in the fourth T20I in Raipur. The southpaw went big in the last few overs and returned unbeaten on 36 off 22 balls. His knock was laced with two boundaries and as many sixes. He was Australia's highest run-getter in the duel. Here are his T20I stats against India.

2/5

A fine cameo from Wade

Chasing 175, Wade arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 107/5. With the required run rate being well over 12, the southpaw was required to attack from the outset. He did play some fine shots and kept the Aussie team interested. However, he could not match the demands of the situation as the visitors fell well short.

3/5

His numbers against India

Wade has returned with 465 runs across 15 T20I games against India. The tally includes three fifties. Only Nicholas Pooran (592), Glenn Maxwell (554), Aaron Finch (500), and Jos Buttler (475) have accumulated more T20I runs against India. Wade's average (66.42) and strike rate (158.16) against India are the highest among the aforementioned players. 80 reads his highest score against the Men in Blue.

4/5

Unbeaten five times in last eight innings against India

While Wade is yet to be dismissed in this series, he has remained unbeaten in five of his last eight T20I innings against India. His last eight scores against the Indian team read: 36*, 28*, 42*, 1, 43*, 45*, 80, and 58. He averages an astonishing 111 in these games with his strike rate being 174.34. He owns two half-centuries in this period.

5/5

A look at Wade's overall numbers

In 79 T20Is, Wade has raced to 1,124 runs at 27.41 with his highest strike rate being 134.93. The tally includes three fifties. Before this series, the wicketkeeper-batter last played for the Aussies in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Wade's selection means the veteran remains in Australia's plans for the 2024 T20 WC.