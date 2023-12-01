India beat Australia in fourth T20I, win series: Key stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

India beat Australia in fourth T20I, win series: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:46 pm Dec 01, 202310:46 pm

India beat the Aussies by 20 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Team India beat Australia in the fourth T20I in Raipur on Friday. India's win ensured the hosts taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series and hence winning the same with a game to spare. India posted 174/9 in 20 overs with Rinku Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (35) showing great composure. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis claimed a three-fer. Australia managed 154/7 in response.

2/9

India post 174/9 versus Australia

Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 50 runs before the latter was dismissed. India lost a few wickets in the middle until Rinku and Gaikwad added 48 runs. Later, Rinku stitched a 56-run partnership with Jitesh as Dwarshius finished with 3/40 from his four overs. Australia restricted India to 174/9 from their 20 overs after a clinical comeback.

3/9

Gaikward becomes the fastest Indian to 4,000 T20 runs

Gaikwad became the fastest Indian to accomplish 4,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. Gaikwad completed his 4,000 T20 runs in only 116 innings. As per Cricbuzz, the dashing opener has leapfrogged KL Rahul, who held the previous record of achieving this milestone in 117 T20 innings. Gaikwad has raced to 4,025 runs in T20 cricket across 121 matches.

4/9

Matthew Wade scripts this unique T20I record for Australia

Matthew Wade clocked a unique milestone for Australia in the T20I format. Wade has become the first Aussie wicketkeeper to claim 50 catches in T20Is. Wade has impacted 56 dismissals to date. Besides his 50 catches, Wade has clocked six stumpings (joint-second-highest alongside Brad Haddin). Notably, Alex Carey and Haddin have 23 dismissals each as keepers for Australia in T20Is.

5/9

5th wicketkeeper to take 50-plus catches in T20Is

As per Cricbuzz, Wade is the fifth player in international cricket to claim 50-plus catches in T20Is. 76 - Quinton de Kock (SA), 59 - Jos Buttler (ENG), 57 - MS Dhoni (IND), and 51 - Irfan Karim (KEN) are above Wade.

6/9

Bishnoi shines in the PP overs

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi clocked figures worth 1/9 from two overs in the powerplay. As per Cricbuzz, in the ongoing series, Bishnoi has bowled six overs in the powerplay, conceding 37 runs. He has claimed four scalps at 9.25, besides bowling 17 dot balls.

7/9

A look at the bowlers

Axar Patel claimed 3/16 from his four overs for India. He has raced to 44 scalps from 49 T20Is at 25.72. Deepak Chahar managed 2/44. The right-arm pacer has 30 scalps from 25 matches. Bishnoi was economical, giving away just 17 runs from his four overs. Playing his 2nd T20I, Australia's Dwarshuis opened his wickets column. Tanveer Sangha took 2/30 from his four overs.

8/9

Head surpasses 500 T20I runs

Travis Head scored a 16-ball 31 upfront. He slammed five fours and a six. Head, who helped Australia win the 2023 ODI World Cup by slamming a century in the final, has surpassed 500 T20I runs (526) at 29.22. Meanwhile, Wade scored a 23-ball 36*. He has raced to 1,124 runs at 27.41. Matthew Short was the only other Aussie to score 20-plus runs.

9/9

Do you know?

India have registered their third straight bilateral T20I series win over Australia. Meanwhile, India claimed their 18th win over the Aussies in T20Is from 30 meetings (L11, N/R1).