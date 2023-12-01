India post 174/9 versus Australia in the fourth T20I

08:41 pm Dec 01, 2023

India managed 174/9 versus Australia

India managed 174/9 versus Australia in the fourth T20I in Raipur on Friday. Asked to bat, the Indian openers gave their side a decent start before Australia got some key wickets. Thereafter, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma helped India get past 160. Just when the duo was looking to up the ante further, Australia responded well and restricted India to 174/9.

India score 50/1 in the powerplay

India were off to a strong start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 50 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6). It was Jaiswal who took the lead and scored 37 runs. He was dismissed in the final ball of the sixth over by Aaron Hardie, who bowled a maiden opening over. Notably, Gaikwad was unbeaten on 7 in the powerplay overs.

India get reduced to 63/3

Introduced in the 8th over, Aussie spinner Tanveer Sangha was rewarded instantly as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, whose mistimed shot saw him get caught at long-on. In the first ball of the ninth over, Ben Dwarshuis sent the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav back, who fell after a loose drive. With Suryakumar's wicket, India were 63/3.

Gaikwad perishes for 32, surpasses 4,000 T20 runs

After SKY's wicket, Gaikwad and Rinku added a pivotal 48-run stand for the fourth wicket. Gaikwad went on to score 32 from 28 balls, being dismissed in the 14th over. Notably, he surpassed 4,000 T20 runs, besides becoming the fastest Indian to do so.

Australia pull things back after a Rinku-Jitesh show

India were 115/4 when Gaikwad departed before the side tallied 129/4 at the end of 15 overs. Jitesh Sharma came in and hit Chris Green for two sixes in the 15th over. After a quiet 16th over by Sangha, Hardie conceded 13 next before Rinku's heroics saw India get some stability. Dwarshuis claimed a brace in the 19th over before Jason Behrendorff finished well.