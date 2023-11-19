Marnus Labuschagne slams third-highest unbeaten score for Australia (WC finals)

By Parth Dhall 11:47 pm Nov 19, 202311:47 pm

Labuschagne slammed an unbeaten 58 (110)

A meticulous knock from Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. Labuschagne slammed an unbeaten 58 (110) as Australia successfully chased down 241. While he played second fiddle, Travis Head starred with a record-breaking ton. The former recorded the third-highest unbeaten score for Australia in the World Cup finals. Here are the stats.

A composed knock from Labuschagne

While Head took on the Indian bowlers, Labuschagne blocked one end. The latter constantly rotated the strike, which allowed Head to attack. Labuschagne smashed an unbeaten 58 off 110 balls, a knock studded with four boundaries. It was his third half-century in ODI World Cups. The Australian batter finished his campaign with 362 runs from 11 matches at 40.22.

Labuschagne enters this list

As mentioned, Labuschagne now has the third-highest unbeaten score for Australia in the World Cup finals. He is only behind Ricky Ponting (140* vs IND, 2003) and Damien Martyn (88* vs IND, 2003). Notably, Steven Smith is the only other Australian with an unbeaten fifty in this regard. Overall, Labuschagne slammed the ninth-highest individual score for Australia in the World Cup finals.

A record-breaking partnership for Australia

Labuschagne and Head added 192 runs after Australia were reduced to 47/3. This is now the second-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup finals. They went past Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, who shared a 172-run opening stand against Sri Lanka in the 2007 final. Labuschagne and Head shared the highest partnership for any wicket against India in World Cup 2023.

A solid comeback from the Australian

It is worth noting that Labuschagne was left out of Australia's provisional squad for the World Cup. He was added later, considering his good form. Labuschagne, who mattered for Australia in the big final, has now raced to 1,630 runs from 49 ODIs at 37.90. The tally includes two centuries and 11 fifties. Six of these fifty-plus scores have come in 2023.