Matthew Wade scripts this unique T20I record for Australia: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 09:31 pm Dec 01, 202309:31 pm

Matthew Wade completed 50 catches in T20Is for Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Matthew Wade clocked a unique milestone for Australia in the T20I format. Wade has become the first Aussie wicketkeeper to claim 50 catches in T20Is. He achieved the milestone in the fourth T20I versus India in Raipur on Friday. Wade took the catch of Suryakumar Yadav in the first ball of the ninth over bowled by Ben Dwarshuis. Here are further details.

Wade leads the show for Australia with 56 dismissals

Playing his 79th T20I for the Aussies, Wade, who is leading the side in the ongoing series, has impacted 56 dismissals to date. Besides his 50 catches, Wade has clocked six stumpings (joint-second-highest alongside Brad Haddin). Notably, Alex Carey and Haddin have 23 dismissals each as keepers for Australia in T20Is. Meanwhile, former stars Haddin and Adam Gilchrist own 17 catches each.

5th wicketkeeper to take 50-plus catches in T20Is

As per Cricbuzz, Wade is the fifth player in international cricket to claim 50-plus catches in T20Is. 76 - Quinton de Kock (SA), 59 - Jos Buttler (ENG), 57 - MS Dhoni (IND), and 51 - Irfan Karim (KEN) are above Wade.

Team India posts 174/9 versus Australia

Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 50 runs before the latter was dismissed. India lost a few wickets in the middle until Rinku Singh and Gaikwad added 48 runs. Later, Rinku stitched a 56-run partnership with Jitesh Sharma. Ben Dwarshius finished with 3/40 from his four overs. Australia restricted India to 174/9 from their 20 overs after a clinical comeback.