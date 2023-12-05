Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Key player battles

By Parth Dhall 02:44 pm Dec 05, 2023

Shaheen Afridi has dismissed David Warner twice in Test cricket

Australia and Pakistan are set to clash in a three-match Test series, starting December 14. The three Tests will be held in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively. Plenty of key player battles will define the series Down Under. The one between Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi and Australian opener David Warner will grab the eyeballs. Warner will retire from the format after the SCG Test.

David Warner vs Shaheen Afridi

The rivalry between Warner and Shaheen will dictate the series. While the former is at the fag end of his Test career, the Pakistan seamer would make the most of the Perth bounce. In seven innings, Shaheen has dismissed Warner twice and conceded 120 runs off 234 balls. While Warner averages 60.00, the tally includes a total of 176 dot balls.

Abdullah Shafique vs Mitchell Starc

Abdullah Shafique is being touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket. His exploits in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup bolstered Pakistan's top order. The Pakistan opener will face the heat of a fired-up Mitchell Starc first up. Interestingly, Starc hasn't managed to dismiss Shfaique in seven international innings. Six of these meetings have come in Test cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Mohammad Rizwan is the force that carries Pakistan's middle order in ODI and Test cricket. However, the challenge will be sturdy this time. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has fallen to Australian captain Pat Cummins thrice in seven Test innings. Rizwan averages only 23.00 in this battle. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Rizwan twice in four innings (Average: 21).

Babar Azam vs Nathan Lyon

All eyes will be on Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as Pakistan's captain across formats. The right-handed batter will solely focus on taking Pakistan to victory with his blade. It is worth noting that Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Babar as many as five times in Test cricket. Babar has smashed 215 runs off 443 balls in this regard.

Other battles on offer

Shan Masood, who will lead Pakistan in the series, has fallen to Cummins twice in four Test innings. Imam-ul-Haq averages 70.00 against Starc in the format. Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has dismissed Steven Smith once in four innings. Australian seamer Scott Boland averages an incredible 20.34 with the ball in Tests. If he plays, the entire Pakistan batting order will be tested.