Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ankit Bawne hammers 167 versus Manipur: Stats

01:51 pm Dec 05, 2023

This is Ankit Bawne's third century in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra veteran batter Ankit Bawne continued his purple patch with another fine century against Manipur in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bawne slammed a 105-ball 167, which helped Maharashtra reach a mammoth total of 427/6 from their 50 overs. Notably, this was his 14th List A century and third in this edition of the tournament. Here we decode his stats.

An authoritative knock from Bawne

Maharastra were off to a good start as Om Bhoshale and Kaushal Tambe added 91 runs together. Later, Bawne came to the crease and didn't shy away from playing his strokes. He added 71 runs with Bhoshale before stitching a 162-run stand with Rushabh Rathod. He added 55 runs with Azim Kazi before falling to Bishorjit Konthoujam. Bawne slammed 17 fours and 10 maximums.

Most centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Earlier, with his century against Hyderabad, Bawne registered his 13th ton in the tournament, breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad's record of 12 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Hence, the 30-year-old now holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over tournament. Former India star Robin Uthappa is third with 11 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, Yashpal Singh owns 10 tons in this competition.

A look at his impressive List A record

Playing his 116th List A match, Bawne has raced to 4,260 runs at an average in excess of 45. As mentioned, this is his 14th century in this format, while he also owns 16 fifties. He also owns 7,341 runs in 110 First-Class matches at an average of 51.69 (100s: 21, 50s: 38) Bawne has been scoring runs consistently across formats.

Bawne averages 98.20 in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 30-year-old is in sublime form, having compiled 491 runs in seven matches in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at an exceptional average of 98.20. Bawne has hammered three centuries and a fifty. He is the second-highest run-getter, only behind Arslan Khan (508 runs).

Third-highest total in Vijay Hazare Trophy

As per ESPNCricinfo, Maharashtra's 427/6 from their allotted 50 overs is the third-highest total in the competition. Tamil Nadu holds the record for the highest List A total of 506/2, which happened in 2022 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai's 457/4 against Puducherry from the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy is the second-highest total in the competition.