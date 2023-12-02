Decoding teams with the most wins in T20I cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:26 pm Dec 02, 202308:26 pm

India have registered the most numbers of wins in T20I cricket (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Team India prevailed over Australia in the fourth T20I by 20 runs to seal the series and created history by being the most successful team in T20Is. The Men in Blue are now unbeaten in their last 14 home T20I series. Their last series defeat at home in this format came against Australia when they registered a 2-0 win in February 2018. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

India have always been a very potent T20I unit and with this win, they became the most successful team in this format. The Men in Blue now have 136 wins, leapfrogging Pakistan's tally of 135 victories. Also, India have overtaken Pakistan in only 213 matches. They have played 13 T20Is less than their rivals. India, Pakistan, NZ, Australia, and SA form the top five.

95 wins in 171 T20Is - South Africa

South Africa's record in this format is very impressive. Although they haven't won any title, they still possess a far superior record than some World Champions. The Proteas featured in their first T20I fixture against NZ, which ironically they lost. However, they have played 171 matches with 95 victories while suffering 72 defeats. They were whitewashed in their last T20I series against Australia.

95 victories in 181 matches - Australia

The Aussies are tied with 95 wins in this format along with the Proteas. They featured in the first T20I clash ever which happened against NZ. Overall, Australia didn't have the best statistics in T20 cricket until they won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Besides 95 wins, they have suffered 72 defeats while one game ended in a tie (NR: 3).

102 wins across 200 T20Is - New Zealand

New Zealand, along with Australia were part of the first ever T20I match in 2005. Since then, they have maintained a decent record in this format. Although they are yet to win a trophy, they have been pretty competitive. The Kiwis became the third team to complete 100 wins and also to play 200-plus T20Is. Overall, they have won 102 matches, suffering 83 defeats.

135 wins in 226 matches - Pakistan

Pakistan are an exceptional team in the T20I format. They were the first team to accomplish 100 wins in this format. They won the T20 World Cup under Younis Khan's leadership in 2009. Pakistan also finished as runners-up in 2007 and 2022 editions of the tournament. Overall, they have won 135 matches, losing 82. They registered three ties and six no results.

136 triumphs in 213 T20Is - India

One of the most consistent teams across formats, India are at the top of the pile. The Men in Blue created history when they lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. India have won 136 matches while suffering 66 defeats. The lowest amount of defeats among the top five nations. Four matches have ended in ties and six without any result.