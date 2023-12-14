David Warner smokes his sixth Test hundred against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:04 pm Dec 14, 2023

Warner is set to retire from Tests after this series (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Australian opener David Warner smoked a fine century against Pakistan in the Test series opener in Perth. Warner was at his aggressive best as he scored runs all over the park. This was his sixth Test ton against the Pakistan team and 26th overall in the format. Notably, the veteran is set to retire from Tests after this series. Here are his stats.

A remarkable knock from Warner

Warner, who has blown hot and cold in Tests lately, backed his attacking instinct against Pakistan. Batting first in the series opener, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja (41) adding 126 runs. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership. He continued to bat well after Khawaja's departure and reached the three-figure mark.

8,500 runs in Tests

With his 13th run in the match, Warner became the seventh Australian to touch the 8,500 run mark in Test matches. He joined prominent names like Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Steve Smith (9,320), Michael Clarke (8,643), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in this elite list. Only Hayden is ahead of Warner in terms of Test runs as an Australian opener.